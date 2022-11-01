Photo Release

November 17, 2022 Gatchalian sponsors P26.1-B budget of Congress: Sen. Win Gatchalian presents the proposed budget of the Congress of the Philippines amounting to P26.1 billion during Thursday’s plenary session, November 17, 2022. The allocation under Congress is composed of the Senate (P8.7 billion), Senate Electoral Tribunal (P311 million), Commission on Appointments (P875 million), House of Representatives (P16 billion), and House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (P230 million). According to Gatchalian, included in the budget is “an important appropriation” of P82 million for the creation and the operationalization of the Second Congressional Commission on Education. The commission is tasked to look at the entire education system of the country and make recommendations to improve learner outcomes and to improve the system of our education, Gatchalian said. Congress’ proposed budget was later deemed submitted for the approval of the Senate. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)