Photo Release

November 17, 2022 Binay seeks bigger budgets for R & D, PAG-ASA: Sen. Nancy Binay, during Thursday’s deliberation on the budget of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), November 17, 2022, seeks bigger allocations for the agency’s research and development (R & D) and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA). Binay was informed that for 2023, the DOST was allocated a “miniscule” P7.891 billion budget for food and nutrition research; research on forest products; research on metal industry; and, over-all research council. This is just 0.33 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, said Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, who is defending the budget, adding that other countries are allocating 1 percent of their budget to R & D. Binay also sought a bigger budget for the repair of PAG-ASA’s damaged doppler radars, which need P400 million allocation. Currently, PAG-ASA has 18 doppler radars, four of which were damaged even before super typhoon “Paeng” hit the country. Repairs are on going for the doppler in Basco, Batanes, Tolentino said. There is a grant from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the repair of the equipment in Virac, Catanduanes while repair of the equipment in Iloilo is for bidding, he added. Binay was also informed that the country has 18 weather stations which are enough to monitor weather disturbances. “Hopefully, during the period of amendment, we can find funding sources for the requirement of PAG-ASA. We know that because of climate change, these types of equipment are very important for weather stations,” Binay said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)