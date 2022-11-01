Photo Release

November 17, 2022 Padilla wants additional funding for DOST: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla, during the plenary debates Thursday, November 17, 2022 on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), urges his colleagues to augment the budget of the agency to support its research and development programs on the proper use of the country’s natural resources. “This conversation is good because we want our fellow Filipinos to know that the Philippines is rich in natural resources and these resources were already identified by the DOST. We have the ability, we have the knowledge; and the only missing component is the financial support from the government,” Padilla said in Filipino, adding that there is a need to increase the agency’s budget for the succeeding years. Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, who defended the DOST's budget, said that when it comes to scientific knowledge and research, the department is abreast with the latest technological developments. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)