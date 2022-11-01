Photo Release

November 17, 2022 DOH has the support of the Senate: Sen. Pia Cayetano defends the proposed budget of the Department of Health for 2023 during the continuation of the marathon plenary budget deliberation Thursday, November 17, 2022. Cayetano, sponsor of the DOH budget, assured that the Senate of the Philippines fully supports the budget proposal of the DOH and has effectively found fiscal space for its budgetary needs. “We want to assure the DOH and the Filipino people that the DOH has the support of the Philippine Senate,” Cayetano said. Under the proposed DOH 2023 budget, the office of the secretary is expected to get P214.8 billion, P439.1 million for the National Nutrition Council, P43.53 million for the Philippine National Aids Council, P1.130 billion for the Lung Center of the Philippines, P1.771 billion for the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, P2.31 billion for the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, P2.266 billion for the Philippine Heart Center and P100.233 billion for the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)