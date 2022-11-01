Photo Release

November 17, 2022 Health sector strategy for 2023-2028: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the plenary deliberations on the proposed budget of the Department of Health (DOH) Thursday, November 17, 2022, expresses confidence that the health sector is following a blueprint and roadmap towards a healthy 'Pinas and a healthy life for every Filipino even in the absence or before the appointment of a permanent secretary of health. Hontiveros joined the DOH in its call to all government agencies and instrumentalities with health or health-related funding to align their policies, programs, plans, and funds to the Health Sector Strategy for 2023-2028. “And with that health sector strategy for 2023-2028 in place, at the very least, we can be guaranteed that there is a roadmap toward healthier Filipinos to guide us in ensuring an outcome-based expenditure program for our health,” Hontiveros said. The senator also noted that the agency received increases in its budget: from P173 billion in 2019 to P274 billion in 2022, and for next year, from the proposed P301 billion to P323 billion. “We should keep it this way to realize our collective aspiration for universal healthcare. And I hope that the health agencies will spend these monies well,” she said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)