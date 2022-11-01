Photo Release

November 17, 2022 Poe sponsors DICT budget: Sen. Grace Poe defends on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the P11.32-billion proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, stressed the role of the DICT in protecting national security. She welcomed a proposal to grant intelligence funds to the DICT to be able to monitor and shield the Philippines from possible cyber attacks. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)