Photo Release

November 17, 2022 Capacitate LGUs in Mindanao on climate change resiliency: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri calls on Science and Technology Sec. Renato Solidum Jr. to strengthen the Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST) response time, particularly the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), to minimize the impacts of disasters in the country. Zubiri, during the plenary deliberation of the proposed P24.67 billion budget of the DOST and its attached agencies for 2023, said the department, together with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), should speed up the process of capacity building of the local government units (LGUs) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Mindanao on climate change resiliency. “Because of Typhoon Paeng, many of us in Mindanao were affected. For many years, we used to boast that Mindanao is typhoon free. Many LGUs are not prepared because they thought that they will never be hit by typhoons. But we are now hit by typhoons every year. I think it is up to you guys, the DOST and the NDRRMC, to train and capacitate the LGUs,” Zubiri said Thursday, November 17, 2022. He also asked the DOST to work on a geohazard map to indicate the hazard susceptibility of areas in Bukidnon and other areas in Mindanao. (Senate PRIB)