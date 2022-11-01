Photo Release

November 18, 2022 Invest more on health: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go appeals to his colleagues to provide additional budget to the Department of Health to ensure the continuous implementation of programs that would help provide Filipinos access to primary care. Go, during the continuation of the marathon plenary deliberation on the proposed budget of the Department of Health (DOH) Thursday, November 17, 2022, also called on the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management to hasten the distribution of allowances to health care workers including those that were not released in 2021. “I continue to push for additional budget for health. We really need to further strengthen our healthcare system. We must invest more in health,” said Go, who chairs the Committee on Health and Demography. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)