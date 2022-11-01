Photo Release



Sen. Bong Revilla leads distribution of relief assistance in Naic, Cavite: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has been constantly going to different regions to personally lead relief operations for the victims of recent typhoons that hit the country.

“Salamat Senador Bong, kahit kailan hindi mo kami pinababayaan”. This is what an older woman exclaimed when the veteran public servant went to Naic, Cavite to distribute family food packs and reliefs to thousands of victims of the recent calamity.

Revilla was warmly welcomed by the people despite that many of them have lost their homes and some are still seeking shelter in evacuation centers.

“Mahaba-habang tulungan pa ito , pero hindi tayo magsasawa basta’t may pagkakataon ay pupuntahan natin sila para alamin kung ano na ang kanilang kalagayan, lalo pa at malapit na ang Pasko”, Revilla said to the people.