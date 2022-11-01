Photo Release



Revilla vows to continue Bayanihan Relief Ops: “Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, dahil hindi ibibigay ng Panginoon ang pagsubok na ito kung hindi natin kaya at nandito ako para tumulong dahil kahit kailan ay hindi ko kayo pababayaan.”

This is what Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. said to the people during the relief operations he personally initiated in Barangay Poblacion 1, Ternate, Cavite.

The veteran public servant distributed thousands of family food packs and relief goods to the victims of Several Tropical Storm Paeng in the area. It was reported that many residents lost their homes and are currently seeking shelter with their relatives, while many are still in the evacuation centers.

Revilla vowed to continue his Bayanihan Relief Operations which he has been doing for a long time already, especially during the times of disaster and calamities.