Photo Release

November 21, 2022 Pasay City: Five years after the enactment of the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act (Republic Act No. 10929), only 1.8% of public schools nationwide have access to free public Wi-Fi. Senator Win Gatchalian flagged this during his interpellation of the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). 17 Nov 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN