Photo Release

November 21, 2022 Brownlee naturalization proceedings start: Sen. Francis ”Tol” Tolentino presides over the Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearing on the naturalization of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel import Justin Brownlee Monday, November 21, 2022. The committee considered Senate Bill Nos. 1336 and 1516 filed by Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Sonny Angara, respectively. Tolentino, during the recent Senate deliberation on the proposed budget of the Philippine Sports Commissions, has urged the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to give priority to the completion of the naturalization application of the two-time Best Import awardee given by the Philippine Basketball Association in order for the hearings for the basketball player's naturalization bill to commence immediately. Under the FIBA eligibility rules, any player who seeks to represent a country must hold the nationality of the country. Tolentino said Brownlee is an exceptional player in the PBA with an average of 29.29 points, 10.57 rebounds and 7.43 assists per game. Brownlee has lived in the Philippines for over five years. The House of Representatives last week has approved on third reading Brownlee’s naturalization bid through House Bill No. 825 authored by Rep. Mikee Romero. Both Houses of Congress are looking to speed up the naturalization process so that the 6’6” American cager can play for Gilas Pilipinas in the February window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)