Photo Release

November 21, 2022 Brownlee a boost To Gilas Team: Sen. Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa, author of Senate Bill No. 1336 or An Act Granting Philippine Citizenship to Justin Brownlee, says “the approval of the bill makes us one step closer from having our own dream team. This will surely stimulate every Filipino fan’s enthusiastic spirit.” During Monday’s hybrid hearing November 21, 2022 of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Dela Rosa said the bill will grant Brownlee, a two-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) best import awardee, a Philippine citizenship to enable him to represent the country in the upcoming international basketball competition. “There’s a saying, 'teamwork makes the dream work.' The proposed measure is our contribution to the collective efforts to achieve our dream of regaining the top spot in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and winning other international tournaments such as the Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) World Cup,” Dela Rosa said. Brownlee, a resident import of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, has won five PBA titles and became the fifth on the PBA imports all-time scoring list. He also won best import twice which makes him the 10th import in the history of the PBA to win such award more than once. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)