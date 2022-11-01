Photo Release

November 21, 2022 Go supports naturalization of basketball import: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go expresses his full support for the naturalization of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel import Justin Brownlee during a public hearing Monday, November 21, 2022. Go said he co-authored Senate Bill No. 1336 to signify his support for the basketball player. According to Go, Brownlee came to the Philippines in 2016 with only one thing in mind: to play basketball. He said Brownlee assisted and led his team achieved Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) championships over the years. “His incredible skills in the court have garnered him admiration from his coaches, teammates and basketball fans,” Go said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)