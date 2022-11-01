Photo Release

November 21, 2022 On proposed National Hijab Day every Feb. 1: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada said the bill seeking to declare February 1 of every year as National Hijab Day will encourage present and future generations to imbibe the culture and spirit behind the practice of wearing hijab as profession of faith, modesty, and dignity. Estrada, in co-sponsoring Senate Bill No. 1410 under Committee Report No. 8 during Monday’s plenary session, November 21, 2022, said the proposed measure is “another important step that we are taking through Christian-Muslim Filipino understanding and solidarity.” (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)