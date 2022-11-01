Photo Release



Co-Sponsoring National Hijab Day: During the session of the Senate on Monday afternoon, Senator Ramon Bong Revila, Jr. co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1410 which seeks to declare the first day of February every year as National Hijab Day.

Revilla said that the measure will allow one day every year to pay respect to Hijab as a symbolic fixture in the Muslim faith – not as a mere courtesy or accommodation, but as a meaningful representation of the muslim’s genuine appreciation to the richness of their culture, and of a deeply rooted awareness of their faith.

The veteran lawmaker raised that many Muslim brothers and sisters have been subjected to discrimination and prejudice because of the lack of understanding of their religion.

“Sabi nga nila na takot tayo sa mga bagay na hindi natin maintindihan. I think that this is true, the Muslim faith has been maligned especially in popular media bilang mga kidnapper or terorista. Hindi po ito totoo at lalong hindi po ito tamang gawain.”

Revilla lauded the sponsor Senator Robinhood Padilla for his effort in spreading awareness with regard to Muslim brothers and sisters, especially on wearing of the hijab.