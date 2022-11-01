Photo Release

November 21, 2022 Legarda supports Nat'l Hijab Day: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expresses her full support for Senate Bill No. 1410, otherwise known as the National Hijab Day Act, Monday, November 21, 2022. In her sponsorship speech, Legarda emphasized that the Constitution expressly guarantees freedom of religion and that everyone must be treated with fairness and equality. "As an Honorary Muslim Princess, or Bai A Labi, it is my duty to help lobby the cause of this proposed legislation: to spread awareness to the public about the wearing of the hijab, to encourage inclusion and respect for the hijabis, to put a stop to discrimination, and to create a safe space for Muslim women to freely express their religious beliefs," Legarda said. If enacted into law, Legarda said SBN 1410, along with the Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha laws, will bring an improved relationship, not only with Filipino Muslims, but with other Muslim nations as well. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)