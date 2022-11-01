Photo Release

November 22, 2022 On DPWH's priority projects: Sen. Grace Poe commends Public Works Sec. Manuel Bonoan's plan to prioritize infrastructure projects aimed at improving traffic and connectivity in the country. During the Commission on Appointments' committee deliberations Tuesday, November 22, 2022 on Bonoan's ad interim appointment to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Poe inquired about ongoing and future projects that he would pursue during his term. Bonoan cited several bridge projects that would help achieve "efficient, unimpeded inter-regional connections" and ease traffic congestion. He also committed to prioritize infrastructure projects that would strengthen the country's resiliency from disasters and other effects of climate change. "We're confident that you can implement those," Poe said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)