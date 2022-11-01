Photo Release

November 22, 2022 Rehab, treatment centers crucial to save drug users: Sen. Robinhood Padilla stresses the importance of having drug rehabilitation and treatment centers in the country in order to rehabilitate drug users and provide them the opportunity to go back to their respective families and become fruitful members of society once again. During Tuesday’s hearing, November 22, 2022 of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Padilla lauded the Department of Health (DOH) for establishing drug rehabilitation and treatment centers, adding that the country should have these centers nationwide. “Because back in the day, when we used to talk about rehabilitation, it just meant exercise, after which we will go back to our dormitory or cells. Now, it is therapeutic -- there is a doctor watching and there is family support. This is good. Allow me to express my gratitude. I just say this because we need to explain to the people the difference between a rehabilitation center and a therapeutic center,” Padilla said in Filipino. “We should treat the drug users as victims in this particular case,” he added. Dr. Jose Bienvenido Leabres, head of DOH Las Piñas Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, said the rehabilitation and treatment efforts of the government have been a challenge due to very limited resources. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)