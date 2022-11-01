Photo Release

November 22, 2022 Dela Rosa leads public order panel hearing: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over a public hearing on several measures seeking to establish a drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation center and proposals mandating the use of body-worn cameras for law enforcers. “Once again, I invite everyone in this room to imagine what your ideal Philippines looks like. Keep that vision in your mind, in the process, allow me also to assure you that the bills we shall discuss today along with your insights, comments and suggestions, all hope to bring us closer to achieving this vision,” Dela Rosa said Tuesday, November 22, 2022. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)