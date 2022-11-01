Photo Release

November 22, 2022 CA confirms appointment of Bonoan as DPWH Secretary: Officials and members of the Commission on Appointments (CA) led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, the chairperson of the appointments body, pose with Sec. Manuel Bonoan following the confirmation of his appointment as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Zubiri, before acting on the motion confirming Bonoan’s appointment, said the DPWH is in good hands with the nominee who does not need the learning curve because he rose through the ranks of the DPWH. “Sec. Bonoan is fit for the job. He is well-loved and well-liked by his peers,” Zubiri said.(Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)