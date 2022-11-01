Photo Release

November 22, 2022 Cayetano condemns fake websites: Sen. Pia Cayetano deplores the fake sponsored websites that have been deceiving the public about an electronic arrival card registration with fee upon arrival in the Philippines. During Tuesday’s plenary session November 22, 2022, Cayetano delivered a privilege speech to strongly condemn the people behind the fake websites that have been victimizing many travelers. Cayetano presented a powerpoint presentation showing Uniform Resource Locators (URL) ‘https://www.ph-entryform.com’ that will lead travelers to a website called Philippine eArrival Card. This website will allow them to register and eventually will ask a payment via credit card or debit card transaction. “I have reached out to Google and reported this. I also made representation that this is damaging to our reputation and also damaging to the pockets of our fellow Filipinos and foreigners who would be victims of this scam,” Cayetano said. “The purpose of this speech is to bring it to the attention of our colleagues and to bring it to the attention of the public,” she added. Cayetano reiterated her warning to anyone who would go to the Philippines, whether overseas Filipino workers or foreigners, that e-card registration is free. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)