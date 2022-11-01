Photo Release

November 22, 2022 Fake websites: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, denounces the proliferation of fraudulent websites that pose as official government websites for the downloading of the electronic arrival registration cards. Sen. Pia Cayetano, in her privilege speech, said fake websites charge a certain amount for the downloading of eArrival cards when it should be for free. According to Villanueva, the one health pass scam has been going on since March 2022 or possibly earlier based on an advisory issued by the Phil. Consulate General in San Francisco which warned about the scam. He said Singapore had established an anti-scam center in 2019 and recovered more than $200 million. “I just hope that there would be safeguards that will be in place to protect our travelers from similar fraudulent activities in the future. We understand the necessity of putting utmost priority on our citizen’s health, especially since we still have COVID-19, but we must also be determined to prevent people from being exposed to this other kind of evil virus – one that costs them their invaluable right to data privacy, makes them lose their hard-earned money, and causes unnecessary stress and inconvenience,” Villanueva said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)