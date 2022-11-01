Photo Release

November 22, 2022 Tulfo seeks better protection for laborers: Sen Raffy Tulfo bares an illegal scheme allegedly perpetrated by a few unscrupulous officers of Landmark department store and supermarket who prey on unsuspecting cashiers and accuse them of stealing from cash registers where they are stationed. In his privilege speech Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Tulfo disclosed the complaints of 28 Landmark employees who had supposedly been subjected to false accusations of theft and intimidated by security personnel. He said the employees were forced to sign blank documents or confession letters that make them admit of wrongdoings. "As legislators, we have to look after those who do not have the opportunity and courage to stand up and fight for their rights... The powerful is always preying on the weak. We must put a stop to this," Tulfo stressed. Tulfo said that his office is already studying how to provide a rebuttable presumption against management when circumstances of fraud are presented by their employees and to make them responsible for erring managers and supervisors they have in place. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)