Photo Release

November 23, 2022 Jinggoy files twin resolutions commending PH youth chess champions, boxer-medalists: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada files Senate Resolution Nos. 309 and 308 commending Filipino boxers who won titles in the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) and the National Youth Chess Team for being the overall champion in the 2022 Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championships respectively. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)