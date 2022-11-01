Photo Release

November 23, 2022 For the interests of the people: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito leads the prayer during the resumption of the plenary session Wednesday, November 23, 2022. In his invocation, Ejercito asked for divine guidance as the body passed on third and final reading the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023, the first appropriations measure of the Marcos Administration. "Guide us that we always do what is right and will always fight for the interests of the people," Ejercito said in Filipino. Ejercito also vowed that the Senate will always work diligently to improve the quality of life of every Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)