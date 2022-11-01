Photo Release

November 24, 2022 It’s no joke being Diokno: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, in seconding the nomination to the Commission on Appointments (CA) of Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Sec. Benjamin Diokno during Wednesday’s plenary session, November 23, 2022, highlighted the latter’s brilliance and caliber that earned him the trust and confidence of multiple administrations to take the helm of important Cabinet posts. “He served as Budget Secretary during the administration of my father, former Pres. Joseph Estrada. He also served during the administration of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte as DBM Secretary and Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas,” Estrada said adding that Diokno’s stellar reputation in fiscal management and public finance is well-known. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito)