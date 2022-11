Photo Release

November 24, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian warned unscrupulous individuals and groups sending text scams and phishing messages that their days are numbered as the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Law is being fast-tracked for its immediate implementation. 23 Nov. 2022 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN