Photo Release

November 24, 2022 Ambush interview with Senator Pia Cayetano: Responding to questions about the overlapping functions of the existing Research Institute for Tropical Medicine [RITM] and the proposed Virology Institute, Senator Pia S. Cayetano said that the matter needs to be carefully assessed, with efficiency and the availability of funding in mind. "Before that creation of a new institute happens, i-assess naman natin if yun nga, pwede naman i-expand ang existing institute, which is RITM," she said.