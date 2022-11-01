Photo Release

November 24, 2022 Binay on proposed Philippine CDC: Sen. Nancy Binay asks health officials during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Health and Demography on proposed measures seeking to establish a Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if the proposed CDC of the Department of Health (DOH) is similar to the United States (US) CDC. “How similar is the proposed CDC to the CDC of the US? is it totally different?” Binay asked Thursday, November 24, 2022. Dir. Razel Nikka Hao, of the Disease Prevention and Control of DOH, told the committee that their proposal was patterned from the good practices of CDCs of different countries and while there were some similarities with the US CDC, the proposed Philippine CDC also got inspiration from the United Kingdom, Korea, China and even Nigeria. “It was clear that the key functions of all these public health institutes are data surveillance, laboratories and health guidance,” Hao added. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)