Photo Release

November 24, 2022 Creation of CDC crucial: Sen. Christopher Lawrence T. Go stresses the importance of having an institution that will focus in preventing and controlling infectious diseases in the country. During Thursday’s hybrid hearing November 24, 2022 of the Committee on Health and Demography chaired by Sen. Pia S. Cayetano, Go said that dealing with diseases promptly and appropriately requires not only reorganization but also strengthening the country’s health unit that is committed to preventing and controlling such diseases. Go, as one of the proponents of creating the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the functions of the CDC are the following: “To provide high quality tertiary care to both in-patient and out-patient suffering from infectious diseases; to conduct regular training courses for medical and paramedical personnel; and to control common tropical diseases in the country.” Go’s Senate Bill No. 195 aims to establish CDC which shall be the principal agency tasked in developing and implementing communicable disease control and prevention initiatives. It shall be responsible for controlling the spread of infectious diseases and shall provide consultation and assistance to other nations and international agencies to assist in improving their disease prevention and control. (File photo/Senate PRIB)