Photo Release

November 28, 2022 Powerful performance in powerlifting: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva commends the 21 members of the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines for bagging a total of 78 medals while establishing new lifting records in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Cup held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia last September. In co-sponsoring Senate Resolution No. 246 filed by Sen. Lito Lapid, Villanueva said the Philippine team displayed powerful performance, with the men’s team winning 23 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 13 bronze medals. The women’s team, on the other hand, bagged 21 gold medals, four silver medals and four bronze medals. “We are confident that our athletes will continue this winning streak as we are now considered ‘one of the strongest teams in Asia’,” Villanueva said. He said the exemplary performance of Filipino athletes inspired the Senate to increase the funding for the Philippine Sports Commission from P725.238 million in 2022 to next year’s P2.327 billion. “We are incredibly proud of this historic feat and we join our colleagues in congratulating and commending our athletes for bringing pride and honor to the country,” Villanueva added. ((Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)