November 28, 2022 Go lauds athletes in 2022 Southeast Asian Cup: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Monday, November 28, 2022 co-sponsors Senate Resolution No. 246 congratulating and commending the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines for their successful campaign representing the country in the 2022 Southeast Asian (SEA) Cup. Go expresses his full support for the athletes who participated in the event. According to Go, the athletes exemplified their admirable dedication and perseverance when they bagged 49 medals in the men’s team: 23 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 13 bronze medals. Likewise, he said, the team garnered a total 29 medals in the women’s category: 21 gold medals, four silver medals and four bronze medals. “The accomplishments of our countrymen have served as a source of encouragement and inspiration. This goes to show that despite the challenges we are facing and humbling experience this pandemic has brought upon each of us, we continue to strive harder and soar to greater heights. Their sacrifice and commitment truly serve as an inspiration to all of us,” Go said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)