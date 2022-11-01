Photo Release



Supporting the conversion of Carmona into city: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. co-sponsors House Bill No. 3968 which seeks to convert the Municipality of Carmona in Cavite into a component city of the province.

According to Revilla, Carmona has long proven its economic viability and stability, citing its average local annual income of more than P400 million since 2020.

“The conversion will enhance Carmona’s capability in attracting investments, improving its services, enhancing development and progress, and promoting peace and order in the locality. Sa madaling salita, ang pagpasa ng panukalang ito ay nangangahulugan ng mas mahusay na serbisyo para sa kapakanan ng mga nasasakupang mamamayan ng Carmona,” the solon said.

Revilla, who hails from Cavite, remarked that the conversion of Carmona into a city is a manifestation of its ever-continuing development. He commended the Chairperson of Senate Committee on Local Government Senator JV Ejercito for sponsoring the measure.