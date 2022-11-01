Photo Release

November 28, 2022 Solidarity with our Muslim sisters: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks clarificatory questions regarding Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1410, otherwise known as the National Hijab Day Act. At the plenary session, Monday, November 28, 2022, Pimentel exchanged pointers and ideas with Sen. Robinhood Padilla, the principal sponsor of SBN 1410. Among the issues are: the difference of the hijab with other head coverings worn by Muslim women, such as the niqaab; cultural and religious expectations on the proposed National Hijab Day, which is proposed to be commemorated on every 1st of February; and budgetary requirements of the bill, if any, when it is enacted into law. Pimentel thanked and commended Padilla for providing clear answers to his questions and hoped for the country's better understanding of the Muslim culture. "The bill is to promote mutual understanding among different adherence of different faiths. And maybe on February 1st of each year we will see Filipino women voluntarily, freely, and eagerly wearing the hijab as an expression of solidarity with our Muslim sisters," Pimentel said. In closing, the minority leader also invited all Filipinos to read SBN 1410 to fully understand its contents and intent. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)