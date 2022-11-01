Photo Release

November 28, 2022 Pia welcomes delegates from Israel: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses her gratitude to the group of Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss for visiting the Senate during the plenary session Monday, November 28, 2022. According to Cayetano, the group graced the opening of a photo exhibit entitled “Bridging Innovation Between Israel and the Philippines” which showcase various projects of Israel in the Philippines. Cayetano said one of the issues discussed during the event is the role of universities as hubs of knowledge and innovation and the problem of how to pursue and support growth and commercialize innovations made at the university level. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)