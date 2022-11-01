Photo Release

November 28, 2022 Revilla supports upgrade of Carmona to city level: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Monday, November 28, 2022, co-sponsors proposed House Bill No. 3968 under Committee Report No. 12, converting the Municipality of Carmona into a component city to be known as the City of Carmona. Revilla, in his manifestation at the plenary session, said he fully supports the proposed measure as Carmona has proven its economic viability and stability in recent years. "For Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021, it has generated an average local annual income of more than P400 million. Its conversion will enhance their capability in attracting investments, further improving services to the constituency, enhancing development and progress as well as promoting peace and order in the locality," Revilla said. Revilla also emphasized that it is high time to upgrade the status of Carmona to a component city as it has faithfully complied with all requirements set forth by existing laws aside from achieving all of its accomplishments. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)