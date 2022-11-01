Photo Release

November 28, 2022 Carmona as a component city: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito believes that the municipality of Carmona is now qualified for conversion into a component city after complying with the two criteria set forth by the law under Republic Act No. 11683 -- its generated annual income and the number of its population. During Monday’s plenary session, Ejercito sponsored House Bill No. 3968 taking into consideration Senate Bill No. 1355 under Committee Report No. 12 entitled, An Act Converting the Municipality of Carmona in the Province of Cavite into a Component City to be known as the City of Carmona. “It is an industrial community that hosts 12 industrial estates and four industrial compounds that house 329 manufacturing, garments, semiconductor, electronics, and steel fabrication industries,” Ejercito said in his sponsorship speech. “Carmona is also a rising smart city. Its biggest ongoing development and investment is expected to further transform Carmona into one of the most modern and highly urbanized communities in the Philippines,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)