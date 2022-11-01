Photo Release

November 28, 2022 Poe lauds Israel's aid to PH water woes: Sen. Grace Poe thanks the government of Israel for its initiatives in helping the Philippines address its problems on water supply. In welcoming Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss and Deputy Chief of Mission Nir Balsam to the Senate Monday, November 28, 2022, Poe reported that the Israeli government has been "really willing to help us with our water resources." The Committee on Public Services chairperson, who led several hearings on the supply problems faced by the country, noted how the Philippines needs help with its water sources despite being an archipelago. "So thank you to them for their willingness to help us and teach us with their technology and expertise," Poe said. Israel is known for its expertise in desalination, the process of turning seawater into drinking water. (File Photo/Senate PRIB)