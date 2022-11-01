Photo Release

November 28, 2022 SP thanks Israel for innovative projects in PH: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, in welcoming the group of Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss and Deputy Chief of Mission Nir Balsam to the Senate, expresses his appreciation for the innovative projects the Israeli government initiated in the Philippines. During Monday’s plenary session November 28, 2022, Zubiri said his home province of Bukidnon benefits from their technology of drip irrigation. “I had a great opportunity to visit your beautiful country. I really admire how the farmers can produce so much from so little; so little water, so little good soil, it’s the desert. They are experts in hydroponics… We welcome you to the Senate and we thank you for all the innovative programs you are giving to our country,” Zubiri said, addressing the Israeli delegation. The Senate leader also commended Israel for being the world leader in producing desalination facilities, which convert salt water to freshwater. He recalled that the Philippines was the first one to embrace Israeli patriots and offer safe haven during World War II, visa-free. (Senate PRIB photos)