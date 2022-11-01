Photo Release

November 29, 2022 COA report, tool for good governance: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino expressed his full support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Atty. Gamaliel Cordoba as Chairman of the Commission on Audit (COA). During Tuesday’s hearing, November 29, 2022, conducted by the Commission on Appointments' (CA) Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices, Tolentino said: “COA report should really be seen as a tool for good governance and not just a means or a weapon for harassment. It can be done, it should be done... that positive COA audit report should be coming out from your office as a tool for development”. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)