Photo Release

November 29, 2022 Why is BFAR focused only on poor fish vendors?: Sen. Raffy Tulfo questions the recent crackdown of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on pink salmon and pampano at wet public markets. In his privilege speech Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Tulfo said that BFAR reportedly cited Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO)195, a 23-year-old issuance regarding rules and regulations governing importation of fresh/chilled/frozen fish and other aquatic products, to warn fish vendors to stop selling pink salmon and pampano by December 3 or risk confiscation of wares. He also questioned why FAO 195 exempts "institutional buyers" including hotels and restaurants, suggesting that the issuance is "anti-poor." "FAO 195 is about the importation of fish and fishery products. Why then is the implementation of the law and FAO 195 focused only on small-time, poor vendors? Their regulation and campaign should be done in ports and in coordination with the Bureau of Customs. Why are they making a show at wet markets with these fish vendors? They only bought fish, they do not import them," Tulfo said in Filipino. Tulfo suggested that Congress should review FAO 195 and ensure that it fits the needs of today’s fishing industry. He also encouraged his colleagues to review the composition of the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (NFARMC), to include representatives of market vendors and consumers, as they too, according to Tulfo, needs to be consulted on issues related to their livelihood. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)