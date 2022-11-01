Photo Release

November 29, 2022 Review order vs salmon import ban, BFAR told: Sen. Grace Poe criticizes on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) for implementing a ban on imported pink salmon and pampano in wet markets. During the plenary session, Poe said the prohibition, which was based on a 1999 issuance governing the importation of fresh, chilled, or frozen fish and other aquatic products, is "discriminating" for seemingly favoring merchants in hotels and restaurants over poor fish vendors. BFAR officials, she added, should be applying a similar policy on other seafoods the Philippines has been importing, like round scad, or "galunggong", and dory fish, if it is bent on implementing a "not well thought-out" order. "I am totally against and aghast by this department order," she added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)