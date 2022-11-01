Photo Release

November 29, 2022 Pimentel wants BFAR to explain ban on imported fish in markets: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to explain its policy prohibiting the sale of imported fish such as pink salmon and pompano in wet markets. Pimentel, during Tuesday’s plenary session November 29, 2022, said BFAR should cite the legal basis behind its crackdown on prohibited imported fish in wet markets when the concerned Senate committee begins its hearing on the issue. Pimentel said instead of focusing on retailers and consumers BFAR should focus on importers. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)