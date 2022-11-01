Photo Release

December 5, 2022 Poe cites UST med on 150th anniversary: Sen. Grace Poe extols the University of Sto. Tomas' (UST) Faculty of Medicine and Surgery on its 150th founding anniversary. During Monday’s plenary session, December 5, 2022, Poe commended the UST for producing respected and excellent health practitioners, such as May Parsons, the Filpino-British nurse who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of clinical trials. She said her father-in-law, an otolaryngologist, is also a graduate of the UST Faculty of Medicine. Citing her experience, Poe vouched for the competence and character of doctors and nurses at the UST Hospital. The Senate, on Monday, adopted Resolution 31, recognizing the UST faculty's contribution to the development of the country's medical and health care education. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)