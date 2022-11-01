Photo Release

December 5, 2022 Go applauds USTt's medical arm on its 150th anniversary: Sen. Christopher Lawrence T. Go congratulates the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Faculty of Medicine and Surgery on its 150th anniversary, Monday, December 5, 2022. During the plenary session, Go said that he is honored to co-sponsor proposed Senate Resolution No. 336, which commends UST's medical arm on its sesquicentennial anniversary and for its considerable contribution to the development of medical and healthcare educational institutions in the country. "I would like to express my profound gratitude to the whole community of the UST Faculty of Medicine and Surgery for their undying commitment to help our fellow Filipinos through their various medical initiatives and programs. Your contributions to our country's health sector are indeed worthy of celebration," Go said. Go, who is chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography, further commended UST's Faculty of Medicine and Surgery for producing more than 400 new Filipino physicians every year. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)