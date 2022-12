Photo Release

December 6, 2022 Bicam on 2023 GAA ratified: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri and other senators posed for a traditional photo op Monday, December 5, 2022, with officials and staff of the Senate and the Department of Budget and Management led by Sec. Amenah Pangandaman after the chamber ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the 2023 General Appropriations Act. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)