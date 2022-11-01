Photo Release

December 6, 2022 Block fake e-travel websites: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Information and Communications Technology Sec. Ivan John Uy to prevent the proliferation of fraudulent electronic arrival platforms that take advantage of unsuspecting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other travelers coming to the Philippines. During the Commission on Appointments' deliberation on Uy's ad interim appointment Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Binay raised the changes in the travel declaration system being implemented by the government for entering travelers. The Committee on Tourism chairperson also noted the fake website that charges inbound passengers $70 in exchange for the e-Arrival Card. Recently, the DICT launched the "eTravel" portal which serves as a one-stop electronic travel and health declaration system for travelers. Uy said this addresses the varying declaration platforms being used by different government agencies. "I'm hoping with this new 'eTravel,' no more of our countrymen would fall victims and pay [for the arrival cards]," Binay said in mixed English and Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España /Senate PRIB)