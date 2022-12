Photo Release

December 18, 2022 Pasay City: Amid the global celebration of the World Arabic Language Day today, December 18, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the institutionalization of the Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education (ALIVE) in all public and private basic education schools outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). 14 Dec 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN