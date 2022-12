Photo Release

December 19, 2022 Villar Family gives Christmas treats to kids at Crosswinds: For the past 13 years, the Villar Family through the Villar- Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (SIPAG) has been giving Christmas joy and blessings to children from the communities of Brgy. Irusin in Tagaytay, Cavite and Baseco Tondo, Manila by bringing them to the Christmas Village in Britanny-Crosswinds, an idyllic residential property in the said city.